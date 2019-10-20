Maurcus McDaniel’s 1-yard run with 22 seconds remaining and his ensuing two-point conversion allowed Episcopal Academy to outlast Springside Chestnut Hill, 35-34, in Inter-Ac action on Saturday, and remain undefeated.
Aaron Rascoe led the Blue Devils to a 20-14 lead at halftime, scoring all three of his rushing touchdowns in the first half. The undefeated Churchmen (7-0, 2-0 Inter-Ac) scored first in the second half on a Matt Bush 7-yard run, as both teams went back and forth the entire game.
Ke’Shawn Williams’ 55-yard jet sweep gave the Blue Devils a 34-27 lead with 7 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the game. Then, McDaniel took over. After his touchdown run, McDaniel took the conversion try on the ground and punched it in for the eventual game winner. McDaniel finished with two rushing and two passing touchdowns.
***
Patrick Volvo scored twice on the ground for Central Bucks East in a 31-14 win over William Tennent. Volvo scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards in the second quarter to give the Patriots a 17-7 lead at halftime. The Panthers cut the lead to three going into the fourth quarter, but touchdown runs of 11 and 3 yards from Dylan Rotondo and Anthony Giordano, respectively, sealed the win.
Cardinal O’Hara won the Catholic League Girls’ Cross Country Championship for its first title since 2016, while La Salle took first for the boys, the fifth straight league title for the Explorers.
Katie Till finished with a time of 20 minutes, 31.6 seconds to capture first place for the Lions, while Ethan Maher posted a time of 15:59.80 for La Salle.
Cardinal O’Hara totaled 56 points, Archbishop Ryan took second place with 62 and defending champion Neumann_Goretti placed third.
La Salle finished with 19 points, while St. Joseph’s Prep was runner-up with 75, and Archbishop Wood took third with 134.