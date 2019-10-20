Patrick Volvo scored twice on the ground for Central Bucks East in a 31-14 win over William Tennent. Volvo scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards in the second quarter to give the Patriots a 17-7 lead at halftime. The Panthers cut the lead to three going into the fourth quarter, but touchdown runs of 11 and 3 yards from Dylan Rotondo and Anthony Giordano, respectively, sealed the win.