Bonner-Prendergast’s Kevin McGonigle is drafted by the Detroit Tigers

Bonner-Prendergast graduate Kevin McGonigle was selected 37th overall by the Detroit Tigers in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday.

McGonigle was drafted in Competitive Balance Round A, which falls in between the first and second rounds of the MLB draft. Competitive Balance picks are assigned to the 10 lowest-revenue organizations and the clubs from the 10 smallest markets. The slot value for the No. 37 pick is $2,309,500.

McGonigle was the second high school player drafted by the Tigers on Sunday night, as Detroit selected Max Clark, an outfielder out of Franklin Community High School in Indiana, third overall. Clark and McGonigle were teammates on Team USA at the 2022 U-18 Baseball World Cup, where they won a gold medal.

“[The 2022 World Cup] was the best time I’ve had on the baseball field so far, and going out there playing baseball with that group of guys was truly amazing,” McGonigle said before the draft. “They’re all humble kids, and it was really, really awesome, just to get the chance to meet them, and become friends with them, and going out and winning baseball games.”

McGonigle, who was recently named Pennsylvania Gatorate Player of the Year, has been an offensive force for Bonner-Prendergast for the past three years. McGonigle hit .517 this past season for the Friars, with seven home runs and 22 RBIs.

The left-hand hitting infielder is committed to Auburn, and now will face a decision of whether to sign with Detroit or head to the SEC.

