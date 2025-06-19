Eastern’s Natalie Dumas is breaking records on the track — and she’s just getting started

When Eastern Regional High School’s Natalie Dumas first stepped on a track, she had no idea that she would become one of the fastest high school runners in New Jersey history.

Dumas became involved with track and field for the first time as a freshman in order to bond and compete with her older sister Kadance, who was a senior at the time.

“To run on the relays with her, I constantly had to make sure I was lowering my times and getting faster,” Dumas said. “If I didn’t lower my times, I wouldn’t get to be on a relay, so it was honestly just that goal that pushed me, and I was honestly just following her footsteps.”

Now, as a junior, Dumas has broken more than 10 school records and recently became the first girl in state history to win triple gold medals at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions in her three events.

Dumas placed first in the 400 meters (53.16 seconds) and 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 0.25 seconds) for the second straight year. Then she did what seemed to be the unthinkable, shortly after running both events, placing first in the 800 meters as she clocked in at 2 minutes, 2.75 seconds, the fastest time in state high school history.

“I knew the 800 was going to be a battle as soon as I stepped on the track,” Dumas said. “There were some top-level girls in that race. ... I was excited to compete against them.”

And she’s just getting started.

This weekend, at New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field, Dumas will run the 400 meters, 400-meter hurdles, 800 meters, and 800-meter sprint medley relay. She’s learned how to conserve her legs and energy.

“It’s going to be a lot, but I think it’s just going to be fun,” Dumas said. “It’s my last time running with my team, and I just want to go out there and enjoy everything.”

Her mindset has always been to “just go out there and have fun” and enjoy her time with the team. It’s the main reason why she has stuck with track.

“I didn’t find a love for [other sports] like I did for track,” Dumas said. “It’s just overall, the community and the people in it, everyone pushes each other to keep going. Everyone that dedicates their time to track, they just all push me.”

Dumas has racked up numerous records throughout her high school career, but this year in particular, she has made her name known.

In May, Dumas tied Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s outdoor state record of 51.87 seconds in the 400 meters. She also ran the fastest 400-meter hurdles (57.30 seconds) in the nation this year, which marked the third-fastest time in state history.

“It’s all about my personal goals and getting better,” she said. “I strive for PRs.”

Dumas trains with her high school coach, and often by herself. She says her coach “loves to throw random obstacles at [her],” but she’s better for it.

As for goals after New Balance? Dumas is heading into her senior season, looking to break more records. She hopes to run in college — and possibly the Olympics. She’s been talking to schools, she said, and is still going through the recruiting process.

“I’m looking for a coach and team that’s willing to bring me to the next level and willing to push me to go to the Olympics,” Dumas said. “I just want an environment that’ll help me get there.”