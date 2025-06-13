Making a state final appearance is ‘a dream come true’ for Springfield’s lacrosse programs

The boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams at Springfield High School (Delco) have the opportunity to make school history.

They will compete in the PIAA Class 3A championship on Saturday at Penn State, with the girls slated to play at 3 p.m. against Bishop Shanahan, and the boys taking on Radnor at 5:30 p.m.

In the 2A girls’ championship on Saturday, Strath Haven and Villa Maria will face off at 10 a.m., and Marple Newtown will play Trinity of Cumberland County for the boys’ 2A title at 12:30 p.m.

The last and only time Springfield’s lacrosse teams made a state final appearance in the same year was 2017, when the boys earned the first title in program history. The girls earned their first crown two seasons later.

“Lacrosse is such a huge part of the community here,” said senior midfielder Maddie Kane, who is committed to play at Lehigh next year. “Everyone knows what we’re doing, so it kind of helps bring us together.”

The Cougars have 16 athletes extending their lacrosse careers to the college level. The girls stand at 24-1, with their lone loss coming against Haddonfield and have since been on 20-game win streak, while the boys are 22-1. They fell to Radnor in March.

“The game that we lost early, to Haddonfield, was really difficult,” Kane said. “Since then we really brought each other up and came together as a team.”

The key to their success? It isn’t just technical or taught in practice. The key is the team’s culture, said Sarah Damato, the girls’ associate coach.

“The resilience that the team has — and the heart,” Damato added. “They’ve been in a couple close games at the end of the year, and they continue to show everybody the talent and the leadership that they have on the team.”

In the semifinal game against Conestoga on Tuesday, freshman midfielder and attacker Mia Wainwright scored with 9.1 seconds left, securing Springfield’s 7-6 win as they wiped out a five-goal deficit.

“I think that whenever something doesn’t go our way, we lift each other up, we just continue to fight and not give up,” Kane said.

The group is also no stranger to overcoming an opponent’s early lead. In the District 1 championship, the Springfield girls beat Bishop Shanahan, 11-10, in double overtime with a goal from senior midfielder Allie Hunter.

Similarly to the girls’ program, the boys are competing against Radnor in a rematch of the district title game. The Cougars beat the Raptors, 10-3, for the district crown.

Saturday will mark the third meeting this season between these two teams.

“We know what their strengths are,” said Tom Lemieux, the boys’ head coach. “We have a ton of respect for them. We know they’re going to bring everything they’ve got.”

Springfield’s programs are tight-knit. Most of the players on the boys’ team have been playing together since grade school.

“We’ve been playing together since we were 6,” said senior attacker Patrick Flaherty, who is committed to Maryland. “We’re best friends with each other. We’re really close and it really helps with the chemistry.”

The Springfield community will be holding a watch party at Saxers Pub.

“I’m really excited,” said Kane, who’s going to make her first championship appearance as a senior. “I mean, this is where I wanted to be all four years, like I’ve always dreamed of playing the state championship games. It’s really just a dream come true.”