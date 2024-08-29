Neumann Goretti junior Wydeek Collier’s recruiting stock is on the rise

When you first meet Wydeek Collier, the Neumann Goretti junior two-way threat will likely be quiet, perhaps even mild-mannered.

On the football field, however, he is a different breed.

Advertisement

At 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, Collier, who played receiver last year and is also playing linebacker this season, symbolizes the evolution of the modern football player.

» READ MORE: Former Imhotep QB Mikal Davis Jr. gets a fresh start at Delaware State

“His upside is crazy,” said head coach Albie Crosby at practice this week. “He’s got a motor. He’s long. He’s a young man who can play multiple positions. That’s what’s so intriguing.”

Twenty years ago, the only 6-7 player on a football field was likely a quarterback or an offensive lineman. Now, it’s not uncommon to find a linebacker that size.

Crosby explained that the prevalence of spread offenses in college football has caused coaches to recruit taller, longer-armed players who can cover more square footage on the field.

For example, Crosby sees similarities between Collier and Eric Gentry, the 6-6 starting linebacker at USC who graduated from NG in 2020.

Collier’s blend of size, length, and freakish athletic ability also likely affords versatility.

One college program told Crosby that Collier could eventually be a 260-pound defensive end.

“They think [if] they can get him to 260, 270 and at 6-7, coming off the edge, they think that’s a pro all day,” Crosby said. “Other schools look at him like a tight end or receiver.”

» READ MORE: Chester’s football team is playing for Zaheem Sabree, a victim of gun violence

Right now, Collier, who transferred into NG as a sophomore after a year in Delaware, prefers defense.

“I just feel more loose,” he said. “At the position I’m playing now, I can do a lot more than I do on offense, and I don’t have to wait to be given the ball. I can just make plays.”

A smile quickly crossed his lips as Collier paused then revealed why he truly likes defense.

“It feels good to hit somebody,” he said with a laugh. “That’s what I really like about it. Touchdowns feel good too, but I like hitting people more.”

He was among the lone bright spots in last week’s 45-12 rout against Roman Catholic, Crosby said. This week, the Saints (0-1) visit Pope John Paul II (1-0), who beat Springfield, 34-27, last week.

For now, Collier is focused on winning games. Recruiting, he said, will take care of itself.

If he needs recruiting advice, he could always pick the brain of his cousin, Jason Patterson, a Roman Catholic product now playing defensive line at Duquesne.

“I used to play football just for fun,” Collier said. “Now I’ve really fallen in love with football, especially after I saw what my cousin did with it.”

» READ MORE: St. Joe’s Prep’s Maxwell Roy has committed to Ohio State. He’s also an All-American wrestler.

As for the positive projections he hears from college coaches, Collier doesn’t let it go to his head.

“Just makes me want to do better,” he said. “It pushes me to work harder in the classroom and on the field when I hear that people think I can reach the next level.”