Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 2016: No point guard in South Jersey history ever was more creative in finishing at the rim than the dynamic athlete who led the Hermits to another Non-Public A state title. Former St. Anthony of Jersey City coach Bob Hurley called Nelson “the best guard in the state” during his senior season. Nelson averaged 21.2 for a 30-2 team in his final season, capping things with a half-court heave that beat the halftime buzzer in a 30-point performance in an 83-50 rout of Don Bosco Prep in the state final. He plays for American University.