John Calipari and Kentucky’s dream Philadelphia-area superclass is nearly complete after Camden High center Aaron Bradshaw committed to the Wildcats on Friday while at the school’s “Big Blue Madness” event.

Bradshaw, a five-star center recruit who is ranked No. 5 overall in ESPN’s 2023 class, confirmed the news to recruiting site On3. He will join Imhotep Charter wing Justin Edwards (No. 2 by ESPN) with the Wildcats for the 2023-24 season. Kentucky is also the favorite to land Bradshaw’s Camden teammate D.J. Wagner, the nation’s top recruit.

“Kentucky is home for me,” Bradshaw told On3. “I felt the most comfortable there. It’s the best fit for me and has my best interest. I just want to get there and work hard to get where I want to go.”

The 7-foot Bradshaw averaged 8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks last season for the Camden High Panthers, who went 31-3 overall, and won their 12th NJSIAA Group 2 state championship. Bradshaw chose UK over Louisville and the G League Ignite. He also had offers from UCLA, Texas, and Michigan.

The Rahway native, who is projected to be an NBA first-round pick in 2024, transferred to Camden after beginning his high school career at Roselle Catholic. Bradshaw is the fourth commitment of Kentucky’s 2023 class.

Now, all attention turns to Wagner, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard. Wagner, who is ranked as the top player in the class by most recruiting services, is expected to make his college decision soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky leading the race over Louisville. Last week, Wagner signed a name, image, and likeness deal with Nike, further hinting he is bound for Lexington.

The Wagners have a history with Calipari. D.J.’s father, Dajuan Wagner, played for Calipari at the University of Memphis (2001-02), and was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 6 pick in the 2002 NBA draft. Wagner’s grandfather, Milt Wagner, played at Louisville and won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1988.