Top-seeded Camden Catholic shut out Moorestown Friends, 7-0, in the South Non-Public field hockey final on Wednesday. The Irish came into the contest outscoring opponents by 13-1 in the playoffs. Out of the 20 total goals the team scored in the playoffs, 13 came in the first half. The team will play Oak Knoll on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bordentown High School for the Non-Public state championship.