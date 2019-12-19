D.J. Wagner, a 6-foot-1-and-still-growing guard whose game is a mix of his ferocious father and silky-smooth grandfather, is regarded as one of the top players in the country in the class of 2023. He already is a veteran of two minicamps with the USA Under 18 National Team in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he more than held his own with many of the top teen-aged players in the nation.