Camden scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win a playoff football game against Pleasantville on Wednesday that was shrouded in sadness at Lincoln Financial Field.
Before the teams restarted the game that was interrupted by gunfire on Friday night, a moment of silence was held for 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who died Wednesday of injuries sustained in the gunfire in the Pleasantville High School bleachers.
DaShaun Harris and Duce Chestnut ran for TDs as Camden won the game 22-0 to advance to the Central Jersey Group 2 final.
Wearing white jerseys with purple and gold piping, Camden players took the field around 3:10 p.m., followed quickly by the maroon-clad Pleasantville team.
On Monday afternoon, Camden senior linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, a University of Miami recruit, appeared to speak for players on both sides in expressing his gratitude toward the Eagles and excitement at the chance to compete in an NFL stadium.
“I’m just so thankful for this opportunity,” Austin-Cave said before Camden’s practice on Monday.
Six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, which shook the Philadelphia-area scholastic sports community and drew national attention.
Camden (7-2) led 6-0 and was about to receive a punt from Pleasantville (8-1) when shots rang out with around five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles offered to host the event. Each school was allotted a defined number of tickets, believed to be around 250, for family and friends to attend the game.