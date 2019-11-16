At least two people were injured Friday night when gunshots erupted at a high school football game in Pleasantville, N.J., according to news and social media reports.
The game was underway between Camden and Pleasantville high schools when gunfire occurred in the bleachers during the third quarter, the Press of Atlantic City reported.
“Pop, pop, pop. At least a half dozen shots in Pleasantville bleachers,” Kevin Minnick, a sports reporter for NJ.com, tweeted from the scene.
The Atlantic City Press reported that a female was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance and a male was being treated on the field.
The gunshots caused people to scramble and players from both teams ran from the field.
Camden was leading Pleasantville 6-0.
