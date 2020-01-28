The highly anticipated game between South Jersey’s top two boys’ basketball teams will take place in Pennsylvania.
Camden, the No. 1 team in The Inquirer’s South Jersey Top 10, will host No. 2 Wildwood Catholic at Neumann University in Aston on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16, per Panthers athletic director Mark Phillips.
Tipoff will be at 5 o’clock. Tickets are $10.
Camden is 13-1 entering Tuesday night’s game at Washington Township. The Panthers have won nine in a row since a Dec. 30 loss to Philadelphia Catholic League power Roman Catholic.
Wildwood Catholic is 13-2. The Crusaders have won nine in a row since a Jan. 4 loss to North Jersey public school power Elizabeth.
Camden is led by senior swingman Lance Ware, a Kentucky recruit, as well as junior forwards TaQuan Woodley and Jerome Brewer and freshman D.J. Wagner.
Wagner, who leads the team in scoring with a 14.3 average, is the son of former Camden star Dajuan Wagner and the grandson of former Camden star Milt Wagner.
Wildwood Catholic is led by senior swingmen Taj Thweatt, a West Virginia recruit, and Jahlil White, a Temple recruit, as well as senior guard Jacob Hopping.
The Camden-Wildwood Catholic game originally was scheduled to be played Feb. 16 at Cherry Hill West. The site was changed for undisclosed reasons.
Camden played North Jersey non-public power Roselle Catholic at Neumann University last Thursday, scoring a 63-51 victory as Ware generated 17 points with 10 rebounds and Woodley scored 14 with eight rebounds.
Wagner scored seven of his 12 in the fourth quarter of that game in Neumann University’s Mirenda Center.