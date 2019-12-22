As a junior at Glassboro High, Corey Clement set the South Jersey record for rushing yards in a season.
He also registered three sacks and kicked five extra points in the South Jersey Group 1 championship game.
Clement will forever be known in Philadelphia sports lore as the undrafted NFL rookie who played a pivotal role in the Philly Special, generated 100 receiving yards and scored a touchdown as the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.
But long before his heroics that Sunday night in 2018 in Minneapolis, Clement was a scholastic superstar at the small school across Bowe Boulevard from Rowan University.
An all-purpose player who led the Bulldogs to a pair of sectional titles and set still-standing South Jersey records for rushing yards in a career, season and game, Clement is South Jersey’s Player of the Decade of the 2010s.
Clement set the mark for rushing yards in a season with 2,510 in 2011. That’s the season in which he led the Bulldogs to the sectional title with a virtuoso performance in the championship game with 238 rushing yards, four touchdowns, three sacks, five extra points and a touchdown-saving tackle of a Pennsville player on an interception return.
As a senior, Clement ran for another 2,323 yards, despite being the focus of every defensive game plan as well as spending the second half of many games on the sidelines with Glassboro ahead by 25-plus points.
He still ran for 200 or more yards six times and set the South Jersey record for rushing yards in a game with 478 in a win over Gloucester. Clement scored seven touchdowns that night on just 14 carries and averaged an astounding 34.1 yards per attempt.
Clement finished his career with 6,245 rushing yards as well as 90 total touchdowns.
Clement ran for 3,092 yards and 36 touchdowns in four seasons at the University of Wisconsin.