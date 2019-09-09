Here’s the football Top 10 for Southeastern Pennsylvania after Week 3:
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
- 1. St. Joseph Prep (1) 1-1
It was a big weekend for the Hawks. On Friday night, Kyle McCord passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns and Malik Cooper caught five passes for 158 yards and two scores in a 34-30 win over St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), USA Today’s No. 4 team in the nation, in the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers. On Saturday night, junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. committed to reigning national champion Clemson. St. Joseph hosts IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), another national-caliber program, on Friday night.
- 2. Downingtown West (2) 3-0
Kansas State recruit Will Howard threw three touchdown passes to Julian Williams as the Whippets rolled to an imposing 48-6 victory over Neshaminy. Howard has thrown eight touchdown passes for a team averaging 41.3 points. Downingtown West hosts Perkiomen Valley on Friday night.
- 3. La Salle (3) 3-0
Defense made the difference as La Salle beat Malvern Prep, 24-13, in a hard-hitting clash Saturday. Front-seven seniors Dillon Trainer, Ryan Savage and Sam Graham led the way for the Explorers while dynamic sophomore Sam Brown shook loose for a key late touchdown. La Salle plays at Haverford School on Saturday.
- 4. Coatesville (4) 1-1
Dapree Bryant scored three touchdowns, including a 70-yard run on a fake punt, and Ricky Ortega threw three touchdown passes in a hard-fought win over Cumberland Valley. The Red Raiders host W.C. Henderson on Friday night.
- 5. Northeast (5) 3-0
Another week, another dominating performance by Northeast’s defense. The Vikings registered five sacks and generated four take-aways in a 32-0 win over Penn Wood. Northeast has an active streak of 11 straight unscored-upon quarters. Tyrece Mills, Elijah Jeudy, “Shoes” Brinkley and Co. host Episcopal Academy on Friday night.
- 6. Archbishop Wood (6) 3-0
The Vikings are another team featuring a fierce defense. Archbishop Wood shut down Central Dauphin East, 21-0, with a potent ground game and pressure defense. The Vikings host Christ the King (N.Y) on Saturday at William Tennent.
- 7. Downingtown East (9) 3-0
The Cougars used some hard running by Spencer Uggla and Stanley Bryant and swarming defense to notch a 39-3 win over Roman Catholic. Downingtown East, Downingtown West, and Coatesville are steaming toward some big-time Ches-Mont National Division clashes later this season. Downingtown East visits fellow unbeaten West Chester East in an interesting battle Saturday night.
- 8. Neumann Goretti (10) 3-0
Junior all-purpose star Tysheem Johnson ran for two scores and returned a punt for another in a 44-0 win over Canarsie (N.Y). The Saints have allowed just seven points this season with two straight shutouts. Neumann Goretti plays at Bonner-Prendergast in a Catholic League Blue Division game on Friday night.
- 9. Imhotep Charter (7) 0-3
The Panthers probably aren’t happy being the best 0-3 team around. But that’s where they stand after tough losses to quality opponents La Salle, DeMatha (Md.) Catholic, and Bergen (N.J.) Catholic. Imhotep Charter hosts Malvern Prep, another strong team in search of its first win, in what should be a clash filled with urgency on Friday night.
- 10. North Penn (8) 2-1
Defense saved the day for the Knights in a 13-3 win over Pennsbury. Khalani Eaton and Kolby Barrow ran for touchdowns but it was the guys on the other side of the football that controlled the action. North Penn held Pennsbury without a first down in the second half until the final minute of play. North Penn hosts Pennridge Friday night.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Malvern Prep (0-2), Penn Charter (2-0), Plymouth-Whitemarsh (3-0), West Catholic (2-1), West Chester East (3-0).