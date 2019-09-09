It was a big weekend for the Hawks. On Friday night, Kyle McCord passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns and Malik Cooper caught five passes for 158 yards and two scores in a 34-30 win over St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.), USA Today’s No. 4 team in the nation, in the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers. On Saturday night, junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. committed to reigning national champion Clemson. St. Joseph hosts IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), another national-caliber program, on Friday night.