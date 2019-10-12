Carnell Davis scored a touchdown from both sides of the ball as St. Augustine remained undefeated with a 34-0 drubbing of Rancocas Valley on Friday night.
Davis opened the scoring on defense with a 17-yard pick-six in the first quarter. After an Isaiah Raikes 7-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, quarterback Austin Leyman found Davis for a 14-yard touchdown reception.
Kanye Udoh, who finished with 168 yards on 18 carries, added a 4-yard score to finish a 20-point third quarter for the Hermits. Bradley’s Pao’s 11-yard run wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter.
***
Mamin Jasinski passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more as Seneca beat Pennsauken, 32-7. John Kennevan caught two 46-yard touchdown passes from Jasinski in the win. Teradis Laster added a 13-yard score on the ground. Pennsauken held a 7-0 lead in the first quarter from a Deswa Evans 9-yard touchdown pass to Ejani Shakir.
Gavin Shields scored on both sides of the ball to lead West Deptford to a 28-14 win over Haddonfield. Shield ran in a 5-yard score in the second quarter before he strip-sacked Haddonfield quarterback Jack Narducci in the third quarter and returned the fumble for an 18-yard score. Aaron Graeber also had two touchdowns, both on the ground, for the Eagles. Steve McClane recorded an interception and a 2-yard touchdown reception for Haddonfield.
Ray Weed ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Absegami beat Bridgeton, 51-14, for the Braves’ first win of the season. Jordan Marcucci hauled in two touchdown receptions in the win. Quin McLaughlin added two more touchdowns on the ground.
***
E’lijah Gray had three touchdowns on the ground as Holy Spirit took down Washington Township, 41-17. Holy Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen found Elijah Steward for a 6-yard touchdown and also ran in a 5-yard score of his own. Patrick Smith added a 15-yard score on the ground for the Spartans in the win.
Seneca defeated Oakcrest 4-1 in the South Jersey Group 2 Semifinals. The Golden Eagles will face Haddonfield, who knocked off West Deptford, 5-0, in the finals on October 15.
Winslow defeated Paul VI, 4-1. In the victory, freshman Gabriella Robinson defeated Erin Burmett 6-1, 6-0 to become the first freshman in Winslow Township history to qualify for the state singles tournament.
Alani Hernandez scored four goals in Maple Shade’s 7-0 domination of Pennsauken. Lauren Freed, Isabella Iervolino and Mackenzie Young also scored.
***
Kennedy Garcia and Breacain McClenahan scored and assisted on each other’s goals as Rancocas Valley edged out Northern Burlington, 2-1. Samantha Poljevka had five saves in the win. Victoria D’Imperio had the Greyhounds’ lone goal.
***
Moorestown Friends scored twice in the second half to get past George School, 2-0. Bella Runyan and Bebel Trani had the goals.
Emma Keefe scored twice as Burlington City took down Medford Tech, 3-0. Brooke Del Toro tallied the Blue Devils’ third goal. Jillian Reeves recorded seven saves for the shutout.
Ronaldo Pickering tallied the game-winner in the second half as Burlington Township got by Northern Burlington, 1-0. Kyle Gross assisted on the lone score. Tyler Boone had six saves in the win.
***
Matt Blair, George Katsiotis and Josh Pereira scored in Cinnaminson’s 3-0 win over Pennsauken.
Matt D’Ottavi and Astin Galani scored twice to lead Moorestown Friends over Palmyra, 5-0. Galani added two assists and D’Ottavi had one. Daniel Weinstock also scored in the win. Miles Oglesby and Kian Canelas also had assists.
Morgan Walsh’s hat trick highlighted West Deptford’s 6-0 win over Sterling. Halle Dreger, Devon Eastlack and Grace Hoelbinger also scored in the win.
***
Lexie Frank and Kate Herlihy scored in the first half as Middle Township beat Cedar Creek, 2-0. Amber Howatt made five saves in the shutout.
***
Bella Dunphy and Gabriella LeVach scored twice as Florence beat Burlington City, 6-0. Elle Jimenez also scored and had two assists while Gabrielle Loftin scored and had one assist.