Carnell Davis scored a touchdown from both sides of the ball as St. Augustine remained undefeated with a 34-0 drubbing of Rancocas Valley on Friday night.

Davis opened the scoring on defense with a 17-yard pick-six in the first quarter. After an Isaiah Raikes 7-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, quarterback Austin Leyman found Davis for a 14-yard touchdown reception.

Kanye Udoh, who finished with 168 yards on 18 carries, added a 4-yard score to finish a 20-point third quarter for the Hermits. Bradley’s Pao’s 11-yard run wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Mamin Jasinski passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more as Seneca beat Pennsauken, 32-7. John Kennevan caught two 46-yard touchdown passes from Jasinski in the win. Teradis Laster added a 13-yard score on the ground. Pennsauken held a 7-0 lead in the first quarter from a Deswa Evans 9-yard touchdown pass to Ejani Shakir.

Gavin Shields scored on both sides of the ball to lead West Deptford to a 28-14 win over Haddonfield. Shield ran in a 5-yard score in the second quarter before he strip-sacked Haddonfield quarterback Jack Narducci in the third quarter and returned the fumble for an 18-yard score. Aaron Graeber also had two touchdowns, both on the ground, for the Eagles. Steve McClane recorded an interception and a 2-yard touchdown reception for Haddonfield.

Ray Weed ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Absegami beat Bridgeton, 51-14, for the Braves’ first win of the season. Jordan Marcucci hauled in two touchdown receptions in the win. Quin McLaughlin added two more touchdowns on the ground.

E’lijah Gray had three touchdowns on the ground as Holy Spirit took down Washington Township, 41-17. Holy Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen found Elijah Steward for a 6-yard touchdown and also ran in a 5-yard score of his own. Patrick Smith added a 15-yard score on the ground for the Spartans in the win.

Girls’ Tennis

Seneca defeated Oakcrest 4-1 in the South Jersey Group 2 Semifinals. The Golden Eagles will face Haddonfield, who knocked off West Deptford, 5-0, in the finals on October 15.

Winslow defeated Paul VI, 4-1. In the victory, freshman Gabriella Robinson defeated Erin Burmett 6-1, 6-0 to become the first freshman in Winslow Township history to qualify for the state singles tournament.

Girls’ Soccer

Alani Hernandez scored four goals in Maple Shade’s 7-0 domination of Pennsauken. Lauren Freed, Isabella Iervolino and Mackenzie Young also scored.

Kennedy Garcia and Breacain McClenahan scored and assisted on each other’s goals as Rancocas Valley edged out Northern Burlington, 2-1. Samantha Poljevka had five saves in the win. Victoria D’Imperio had the Greyhounds’ lone goal.

Moorestown Friends scored twice in the second half to get past George School, 2-0. Bella Runyan and Bebel Trani had the goals.

Emma Keefe scored twice as Burlington City took down Medford Tech, 3-0. Brooke Del Toro tallied the Blue Devils’ third goal. Jillian Reeves recorded seven saves for the shutout.

Boys’ Soccer

Ronaldo Pickering tallied the game-winner in the second half as Burlington Township got by Northern Burlington, 1-0. Kyle Gross assisted on the lone score. Tyler Boone had six saves in the win.

Matt Blair, George Katsiotis and Josh Pereira scored in Cinnaminson’s 3-0 win over Pennsauken.

Matt D’Ottavi and Astin Galani scored twice to lead Moorestown Friends over Palmyra, 5-0. Galani added two assists and D’Ottavi had one. Daniel Weinstock also scored in the win. Miles Oglesby and Kian Canelas also had assists.

Field Hockey

Morgan Walsh’s hat trick highlighted West Deptford’s 6-0 win over Sterling. Halle Dreger, Devon Eastlack and Grace Hoelbinger also scored in the win.

Lexie Frank and Kate Herlihy scored in the first half as Middle Township beat Cedar Creek, 2-0. Amber Howatt made five saves in the shutout.

Bella Dunphy and Gabriella LeVach scored twice as Florence beat Burlington City, 6-0. Elle Jimenez also scored and had two assists while Gabrielle Loftin scored and had one assist.