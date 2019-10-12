Gavin Shields scored on both sides of the ball to lead West Deptford to a 28-14 win over Haddonfield. Shield ran in a 5-yard score in the second quarter before he strip-sacked Haddonfield quarterback Jack Narducci in the third quarter and returned the fumble for an 18-yard score. Aaron Graeber also had two touchdowns, both on the ground, for the Eagles. Steve McClane recorded an interception and a 2-yard touchdown reception for Haddonfield.