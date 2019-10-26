Two defensive touchdowns highlighted Millville’s 36-2 win against Atlantic City. Senior Maurice Smith opened the scoring with a interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter while linebacker Davante White returned a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter. Shamore Collins found the end zone twice in the win with a 32-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Robbins in the first quarter and a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. Robbins also connected with Smith for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Both teams recorded a safety in the game as Atlantic City capitalized on a misplayed punt and Millville blocked a punt.