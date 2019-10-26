Delran clinched the West Jersey Football League Liberty division with a 31-20 win over Northern Burlington. Quarterback Dustin Desher dished out two touchdown passes in the win. Desher found Paul Ginty for an 80-yard score just before halftime and connected with Kenny Fletcher for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jake Baumann punched in a 1-yard score and Eren Ibas, who kicked a 34-yard field goal and three extra points, also ran in a 23-yard touchdown.
Demi Sumo scored two touchdowns to lead Willingboro past Woodrow Wilson, 22-18. Sumo opened the game with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He then hauled in a 45-yard pass from quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis minutes later. Davis threw for his second touchdown of the game when he found Darren Karngbaye for a 10-yard score with just more than five minutes remaining.
***
Two defensive touchdowns highlighted Millville’s 36-2 win against Atlantic City. Senior Maurice Smith opened the scoring with a interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter while linebacker Davante White returned a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter. Shamore Collins found the end zone twice in the win with a 32-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nathan Robbins in the first quarter and a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. Robbins also connected with Smith for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Both teams recorded a safety in the game as Atlantic City capitalized on a misplayed punt and Millville blocked a punt.
With 17 Highland players reportedly out of the game due to suspension, including star running back Johnny Martin, Burlington Township outlasted the Tartans in a defensive slugfest, 14-7. The victory was the 200th in the career of Burlington Township coach Tom Maderia. Donte Thompson scored both touchdowns for the Falcons, the first on a 72-yard run in the second quarter. Thompson scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 59-yard run with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.
Sterling took care of Overbrook on the road, 28-6. Dejuan Vales opened the scoring with a 4-yard run. Quarterback Jeremiah Thompson connected with Brandon Grace for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Early in the second half, Jamir Richardson added another 4-yard score. Tre Potts put the game away with a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. David Land picked up Overbrook’s lone score with a 3-yard run.
D.J. Woodbury scored three touchdowns as Burlington City dominated Florence, 35-0. Woodbury scored on a 65-yard run and a 58-yard run before punching in his third score from just a yard out. Jakier Royster added two touchdowns of his own with a 5-yard run and a 42-yard run in the third quarter.
Abby Hartwell tallied five goals, setting a single-season team record, as Delsea took down Oakcrest, 6-1. Sarita Marshall had the sixth goal. Kylie Taylor had three assists and Brooke Clark had one in the win. Delsea will face West Deptford on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Halle Dreger’s hat trick highlighted West Deptford’s 8-0 win over Cumberland. Sophia Briggs added two goals. Kristin Catando, Devon Eastlack and Nicole Ziegler had one. Ziegler, Catando and Briggs had one assist.
***
In other South Group 2 quarterfinal action, seventh-seeded Sterling upset two-seed Pinelands, 2-0. Allena Donohue and Adrianna Jones scored in the win. The Knights will take on Lower Cape May in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Reese Bracken’s first half goal was all Lower Cape May needed to beat Barnegat, 1-0, and move on to the semifinals. Makayla Hueber made 11 saves in the shutout.
***
Sophia Abate recorded a hat trick as Seneca blew out Delran, 9-0, in the Central Group 2 Quarterfinals between the fourth and fifth seeds. Cassidy Strittmatter added two goals in the win. Kelsey Corbett, Madeline Lawlor, Olivia Quagliero and Courtney Winters scored once. The Golden Eagles will move on to play.
Haddonfield shut out Haddon Heights, 3-0, to win its fourth Colonial League Liberty Division title in five seasons. Alessandro Meucci, Sully Norton and Cole Roddy scored in the win.
Nate Schultes scored twice and Brad Schultes scored once as West Deptford beat Audubon, 4-1. Kasey Todd also scored and Carson Tilghman added three assists in the win. Xavier Walker scored for the lone goal for the Green Wave.