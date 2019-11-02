Malin Jasinski threw for a touchdown and ran for two more in Seneca’s dominant 46-0 win over Cherry Hill East. Jasinski broke off for a 50-yard run in the first quarter before finding Najheem Johnson for a 20-yard touchdown reception and running for an 8-yard score in the second quarter. Travis Laster opened the scoring with a 17-yard run in the first quarter and followed it up with an 18-yard run in the second half. George Thorp got the Seneca defense on the board with a 47-yard interception return. Lavar Kelly capped the scoring with a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.