New Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry shouts out South Jersey’s Hannah Hidalgo

DALLAS — Micah Shrewsberry is already getting the lay of the land in his new digs.

The new Notre Dame head men’s basketball coach, who recently was hired away from Penn State, had a jaunty message for Fighting Irish women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey.

“Niele’s not going to want to hear this, but I’ve already started recruiting Hannah Hidalgo,” he said Thursday during his introductory press conference.

Hidalgo, who starred at Paul VI in Haddonfield, signed with the Fighting Irish in November. She recently turned heads at the McDonald’s All American game, hitting a third-quarter buzzer beater from well beyond the three-point arc and posting a game-record 26 points in the East’s 110-102 loss to the West. She was named co-MVP for her efforts.

Shrewsberry comes to Notre Dame after two seasons at Penn State, which he led to the second round of the men’s NCAA Tournament this season. It had been the first time the Nittany Lions had won an NCAA Tournament game since 2001.