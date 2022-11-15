Paul VI standout Hannah Hidalgo announced her commitment to Notre Dame on Tuesday, joining a program that has won two national championships.

The five-star guard chose the Fighting Irish, who’s program currently is No. 9 in the Associated Press poll, over Michigan, Stanford, Duke, Ohio State, and Central Florida. During her recruiting process, Hidalgo wanted a school that would best suit her academically and where she could make an immediate impact on the court.

She’ll connect with other top prospects in the class of 2023 at Notre Dame next season, including guard Emma Risch (No. 20) from Melbourne, Fla., and forward Cassandre Prosper (No. 16) from Rosemere, Quebec. The two signed their national letters of intent during the early period.

Hidalgo made her announcement in her high school gym, faking out the crowd by trying on hats from three of her top schools — Stanford, Duke, and Notre Dame — before unzipping her hoodie to reveal a Notre Dame shirt and donning the cap.

Hidalgo has been seen as an undersized point guard, standing at 5-foot-7, but her speed, shooting, and ballhandling skills make up for it. She’s played most of her youth career in the Nike EYBL circuit with Philly Rise AAU program. This past summer, though, she saw a bigger stage with older competition.

Hidalgo was one of 12 girls — and only two from the 2023 class — to represent Team USA at the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in July. She also competed at the girls’ Under Armour Next Elite 24 game in August, which featured 24 of the top high school players in the country.

Her college offers started to rack up at the end of her junior year, when Paul VI finished 24-4 under coach Orlando Hidalgo, Hannah’s father. The team lost in the final of the South Jersey non-Public A tournament to St. John Vianney.

The Merchantville native averaged 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 5.4 steals per game last season. With the first game of her senior season slated for Dec. 15, Hidalgo’s goal is to give Paul VI a state championship.