Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo a finalist for national player of the year award

The accolades for Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo kept pouring in Wednesday, as the senior was named a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-6 guard is one of three contenders for the prestigious award. The other finalists include guard Judea “JuJu” Watkins of Sierra Canyon high school in Los Angeles, Calif., who’s committed to play at Southern California, and Jadyn Donovan of Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C., a senior guard who is committed to Duke. The winner of the award will be announced next week.

Hidalgo, who’s taking her talents to Notre Dame next fall, was named New Jersey Player of the Year, becoming the first athlete chosen from Paul VI High School. She also made the cut for the McDonald’s All-American Game, March 28 in Houston, and was member of 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, where she earned a gold medal.

The No. 5 recruit in the class of 2023 concluded her basketball career with a school-record 2,135 points. She averaged 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 7.3 steals this season, leading Paul VI (21-3) to the South Jersey Non-Public A Tournament championship game, where the Eagles fell, 63-61, to St. John Vianney High School on March 1.