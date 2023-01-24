Four players from area named to McDonald’s All American rosters

Four high school basketball players from the Philadelphia and South Jersey area made the cut Tuesday as the rosters were announced for the McDonald’s All-American Games.

Imhotep Charter’s Justin Edwards was selected along with two stars from Camden, D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw. On the girls’ side, Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo, the No. 5 recruit in the class of 2023, was selected. The games are scheduled for March 28 in Houston.

Edwards is ranked as ESPN’s No. 1 high school senior and Wagner is No. 2.

Hidalgo, who signed her national letter of intent with Notre Dame on Nov. 15, has assembled quite the resumé. The five-star player has been seen as an undersized point guard, standing 5-foot-7, but her speed, shooting, and ballhandling skills have made up for it. With Paul VI sitting at 14-1, Hidalgo is averaging 31.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 8.2 steals this season.

All three of the area’s All-Americans in the boys’ game have signed with Kentucky.

Wagner is Camden’s scoring leader at 20.5 points per game, and the 7-foot Bradshaw is averaging 9.6 rebounds. The Panthers are 14-2 this season under first-year head coach Maalik Wayns, a Roman Catholic and Villanova graduate.

Imhotep (15-2) is ranked No. 11 in the nation, powered by the high-flying Edwards, a 6-7 small forward.

Camden and Imhotep will square off at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s University Hagan Arena.

Also selected to the boys’ roster was Elmarko Jackson, who last season played for Academy of the New Church and later signed with Kansas.

This year’s All-American nominees come from 44 states plus Washington, D.C. Among those nominees were 26 girls from New Jersey and 11 from Pennsylvania, while the boys had nine nominations from New Jersey and six from Pennsylvania.