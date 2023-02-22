Life Center Academy’s Kiyomi McMiller joins Jordan Brand with NIL sponsorship

Life Center Academy point guard Kiyomi McMiller, who is ranked as ESPN’s No. 6 recruit in the class of 2024, has signed a name, image and likeness sponsorship deal with Jordan Brand, becoming the first high school athlete to represent the brand.

“I’m inspired by both of my parents. I get my creativity from my dad and my grandmother, which carries over to my dribbling,” McMiller said in a press release. “I’m always in the gym with my mom and dad working on my game. It’s a dream come true being with the brand that stands for the same passion that I have for the game. I look forward to encouraging basketball players to use their creativity and platform to define their purpose.”

McMiller is one of two local high schoolers in New Jersey to sign a major NIL deal. Camden High’s DJ Wagner, ESPN’s No. 2 recruit and a Kentucky signee, signed an NIL deal with Nike in October, being one of five student athletes to link with the brand.

A five-star, uncommitted prospect, McMiller is in her first season at Life Center (17-6) in Burlington. McMiller, a 5-foot-8 junior, is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 28 points a game. She attended the U.S. women’s under-16 national team trials in the spring of 2021.