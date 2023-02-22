Life Center Academy’s Kiyomi McMiller joins Jordan Brand with NIL sponsorship
McMiller, who is ranked sixth nationally in ESPN’s rankings for the class of 2024, is in her first season at the school in Burlington.
Life Center Academy point guard Kiyomi McMiller, who is ranked as ESPN’s No. 6 recruit in the class of 2024, has signed a name, image and likeness sponsorship deal with Jordan Brand, becoming the first high school athlete to represent the brand.
“I’m inspired by both of my parents. I get my creativity from my dad and my grandmother, which carries over to my dribbling,” McMiller said in a press release. “I’m always in the gym with my mom and dad working on my game. It’s a dream come true being with the brand that stands for the same passion that I have for the game. I look forward to encouraging basketball players to use their creativity and platform to define their purpose.”
» READ MORE: Meet Kiyomi McMiller, a top 2024 recruit with lofty goals
McMiller is one of two local high schoolers in New Jersey to sign a major NIL deal. Camden High’s DJ Wagner, ESPN’s No. 2 recruit and a Kentucky signee, signed an NIL deal with Nike in October, being one of five student athletes to link with the brand.
A five-star, uncommitted prospect, McMiller is in her first season at Life Center (17-6) in Burlington. McMiller, a 5-foot-8 junior, is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 28 points a game. She attended the U.S. women’s under-16 national team trials in the spring of 2021.