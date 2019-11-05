Riley Tiernan scored with 28 seconds left in overtime to give No. 1 seeded Eastern a 2-1 win over Shawnee in the South Group 4 semifinals. After Brooke Steel scored to put Shawnee ahead, 1-0, with less than 20 minutes to play, Eastern’s Sara Brocious netteded the equalizer just more than two minutes later. Eastern will host Toms River North in the final on Thursday.
Toms River North punched its ticket to the South Group 4 final with a 2-0 win over Rancocas Valley. Jianna DiPisa and Paige Farley scored in the win.
Sarah Bergan scored in overtime to deliver Cinnaminson a 1-0 win over Delsea in the South Group 2 semifinals. Meredith Updike assisted on the game-winner. Kiera Pease had nine saves in the shutout. Cinnaminson will battle Haddonfield on Thursday in the final.
Haddonfield dominated Pinelands, 5-0, to secure its spot in the South Group 2 final. Katie McCormick tallied two goals while Keegan Douglas, Jordan Siok and Allison Tighe had one. Maya Olimpio made eight saves for the shutout.
Audubon outlasted Haddon Township, 5-3, in penalties after two regulations couldn’t break a scoreless tie in the South Group 1 semifinals. Aysiah Maldonado made six saves during the game and closed out the win in the shootout. The Green Wave will face Woodstown in the final.
With less than a minute remaining until a shootout, Andie Capucci’s golden goal gave Hopewell Valley a 2-1 victory over Burlington Township in the Central Group 3 semifinals. Charlotte Hare also scored in the win. Andrea Farr notched the Falcons’ lone goal.
New Egypt, the No. 11 seed in the Central Group 1 tournament, punched its ticket to the final with a 2-0 win over No. 2 seed South River. Lindsay Hoffman and Madelyn Reuter scored in the win. The Warrior will battle top-seeded Shore Regional in the final on Thursday.
Rutgers Prep dominated Moorestown Friends, 6-1, in the South Non-Public B semifinals. Melina Rebimbas scored twice while Amanda Aloia, Leyla Castro, Micah Livingston and Taylor Williams scored once in the win. Megan Schweiker had the foxes only goal.