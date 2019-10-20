The Red Devils’ previous school record of 19 straight wins was set by the 1968-1969 teams. Lewis’ third-quarter strike to Jymir Gilliam for 50 yards broke Nick Elmer’s previous mark of 62 career touchdowns and extended the Penns Grove lead to 36-0. Nasir Robinson had three rushing touchdowns, scoring from 50, 70 and 3 yards out. Jayon Carter had a 70-yard rushing score to cap off a 16-point first quarter for the Red Devils. Robinson finished with 145 yards on 10 rushes, while Carter had 104 yards on five carries.