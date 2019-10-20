Kevon Lewis set a Penns Grove school record with his 63rd career touchdown pass as the team won a program-record 20th consecutive game on Saturday, beating Schalick, 36-8.
The Red Devils’ previous school record of 19 straight wins was set by the 1968-1969 teams. Lewis’ third-quarter strike to Jymir Gilliam for 50 yards broke Nick Elmer’s previous mark of 62 career touchdowns and extended the Penns Grove lead to 36-0. Nasir Robinson had three rushing touchdowns, scoring from 50, 70 and 3 yards out. Jayon Carter had a 70-yard rushing score to cap off a 16-point first quarter for the Red Devils. Robinson finished with 145 yards on 10 rushes, while Carter had 104 yards on five carries.
***
Connor Eckel had three passing touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Lower Cape May to a 42-0 win over Wildwood. Eckel had scoring passes of 8, 7 and 35 yards in the first quarter. Eckel’s 6-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter made it 35-0. Jonas Lumbruno had eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
***
Jordan Dotson caught two touchdown passes for Burlington Township in its 36-25 win over Allentown. Dotson scored on plays of 64 and 71 yards from quarterback Gage Miller, who had three passing touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversion throws. Allentown got on the board first with a 27-yard pass from Dan Merkel to Ramsey Ben Flah, but Burlington Township reeled off three consecutive touchdown drives to take a 21-6 lead at halftime.
***
Salem beat Audubon, 40-0, behind two defensive scores in the first quarter. Bobby Arnold and Lavion Jones each returned fumbles for touchdowns before Arnold added a 68-yard rushing score to make it 20-0 after the first quarter. Arnold scored his third touchdown in the fourth on a 13-yard reception from Jahki Coates.
Jiselle Daniels’ game-winning goal in overtime lifted Burlington Township over Lenape, 2-1, in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament. Lenape scored on a Cierra Penny goal in the second half, while Burlington Township tied the game with an own goal. The Falcons will play top-seeded Eastern in the quarterfinals.
***
In other first round action, Summer Reimet netted a hat trick in Ocean City’s 4-1 win over Egg Harbor Township. The Red Raiders play 11th-seeded Williamstown in the quarterfinals.
***
Kendyl Drayton, Katie Kempter and Olivia Marrone scored goals for Bishop Eustace in a 3-0 win over Timber Creek.
***
Carolyn Oluwaseun-Apo had a hat trick for Doane Academy to beat Phil-Mont Christian, 3-1. The Spartans scored all three goals in the second half after being down 1-0 at halftime.
Sterling beat Gloucester, 4-3, after being down 3-0 at halftime. Maddie Kline scored twice for the Silver Knights, while Cienna Torre and Olivia Williams rounded out the scoring for Sterling.
***
First-half goals from Sophia Abatte and Courtney Winters led Seneca past Collingswood, 2-1. Nicolette Rao scored for the Panthers.
***
Bridget McCormick had two goals in Haddonfield’s 5-2 win over Cherokee. Abby Marthins and Abby Reenock scored for the Bulldogs.
***
Maple Shade beat Gateway, 4-1. Morgan Hart had two goals, and Alicia Smith and Lauren Tracy had a goal apiece for the Wildcats. Courtney Farren had the lone goal for the Gators.
Ahmad Brock and Burak Cimen scored goals for Egg Harbor Township in its 3-1 win over Moorestown Friends in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament.
***
Lance Satero’s goal in the first half led Vineland past Life Center, 1-0.