Devin Kargman threw for five touchdowns as Woodrow Wilson blew out Hopewell Valley, 49-7, in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. Woodrow Wilson responded to a first-quarter score by Hopewell Valley with an 80-yard kickoff return by Naziq Murray for a touchdown. Kargman connected with Amari Clark for two touchdown passes, one for 10 yards and another for 11. Muheem McCargo ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the second half and then caught a 19-yard pass to cap the Woodrow Wilson scoring. Kargman also connected with Malik Harvey for a 21-yard touchdown pass and Fadil Diggs for a 62-yard score. The No. 1-seeded Tigers will host Holmdel on Friday in the semifinals.