One week after falling to rival Mainland in the regular season finale, Ocean City got its revenge in the playoffs, upsetting the No. 2-seeded Mustangs 21-14 in the South Group 4 quarterfinals.
Quarterback Joe Repetti threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third. Repetti found Jake Schneider for a 49-yard score in the second quarter and a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third. Repetti closed out the scoring with a 33-yard run that put Ocean City ahead 21-7 in the fourth quarter. Mainland quarterback Zack Graziotto threw for two touchdowns in the loss. Ocean City will battle Long Branch, who upset Highland on Friday, in the semifinals on Nov. 15.
Devin Kargman threw for five touchdowns as Woodrow Wilson blew out Hopewell Valley, 49-7, in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. Woodrow Wilson responded to a first-quarter score by Hopewell Valley with an 80-yard kickoff return by Naziq Murray for a touchdown. Kargman connected with Amari Clark for two touchdown passes, one for 10 yards and another for 11. Muheem McCargo ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the second half and then caught a 19-yard pass to cap the Woodrow Wilson scoring. Kargman also connected with Malik Harvey for a 21-yard touchdown pass and Fadil Diggs for a 62-yard score. The No. 1-seeded Tigers will host Holmdel on Friday in the semifinals.
***
Jake Baumann punched in two touchdown runs as Delran took down Manasquan, 29-14, in the South Group 2 quarterfinals. Delran opened its scoring attack with a 51-yard touchdown run by RJ Moten. Baumann finished off two red-zone possessions with a 1-yard run and 2-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Dustin Desher connected with Kenny Fletcher for a 13-yard touchdown pass. The Bears will travel to top-seeded West Deptford for the semifinals on Friday.
In other South Group 2 action, Hillside overcame a scoreless first half to beat Cinnaminson, 36-2. Nahree Biggins opened the second half with a 70-yard touchdown run and added a touchdown pass when he connected with James Westry for the 24-yard score. Fatir Bell added a 67-yard touchdown run and Jonathan Delva continued Hillside’s domination on the ground with a 61-yard score. Jabarri Stanley scored on defense with a 28-yard interception return. Hillside will take on Haddonfield in the semifinals on Friday.
Eastern dominated Hunterdon Central, 9-0, to claim its 21st consecutive Group 4 state title. Ryleigh Heck led the way with four goals.
Clearview scored two goals in the second half to beat Warren Hills, 1-0, in the Group 3 state championship. Allie Palumbo and Grace Trovato scored in the win.
West Essex edged out Seneca, 3-2, in the Group 2 state championship. Emily Holleuffer, Cait Lutz, and Gianna Macrino scored in the win. Olivia Quagliero and Cassidy Strittmatter scored for Seneca.