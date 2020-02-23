2. Paul VI (4) 18-6: The Eagles bounced back from that loss to Camden in a big way, beating Cherokee and then stunning then-No. 2 Moorestown by a 60-35 score on Saturday. Junior Jalen Boyd-Savage led the way in the victory over the Quakers with 25 points. Junior Wisler Sanon scored 14 in the victory over Cherokee. Paul VI, which has won eight of nine with the lone loss to Camden, has tough games with Cherry Hill East and Timber Creek this week in advance of entering the Non-Public South A playoffs as the No. 1 seed.