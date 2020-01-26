The new year has been good to the Atlantic City High basketball team.
The Vikings are undefeated in 2020. They’ve won 10 in a row and they make their debut in the Inquirer’s South Jersey Top 10 rankings this week at the No. 10 spot.
Along the way, Atlantc City coach Gene Allen became the program’s all-time leader in career victories. Allen, who is in his 17th season, took the top spot with his team’s victory over Philadelphia Public League’s Universal Audenreid Charter on Jan. 17.
That moved Allen past Bill Swain, who won 352 game in coaching the Vikings from 1955-77.
Allen, who has led Atlantic City to the only three state championship in program history, has a record of 357-119.
Here’s the new Top 10, with last week’s ranking in parentheses:
1. Camden (1) 13-1: Junior Jerome Brewer sometimes gets overshadowed but he’s a key contributor for the Panthers. Brewer scored 15 with four rebounds and two steals in the 63-51 victory over North Jersey non-public power Roselle Catholic Thursday at Neumann University. The Panthers won the game going way, outscoring Roselle Catholic 39-23 in the second half. Camden plays at Washington Township on Thursday, then visits Holy Cross Prep and former coach John Valore on Saturday.
2. Wildwood Catholic (2) 13-2: Senior swingman Taj Thweatt, a West Virginia recruit, put together a huge week with 28 points and 19 rebound in a statement win over St. Augustine Prep and 23 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in a victory over Burlington Township. Senior Jacob Hopping added six three-pointers in the 82-43 win over St. Augustine. Wildwood Catholic meets North Jersey non-public power Seton Hall Prep on Saturday.
3. Paul VI (4) 10-3: Junior Wisler Sanon with 19 and senior Andrew Harrell with 18 as the Eagles rolled past Trenton Catholic 73-43 at the Jeff Coney Classic Saturday at Rancocas Valley. That capped an impressive week that included an 88-58 win over Cherry Hill West in which Jalen Boyd-Savage led the way with 25. Paul VI visits Eastern on Tuesday, then plays at Olympic National Camden Catholic on Thursday.
4. Timber Creek (5) 14-1: Senior forward Demetrius Paynter with 18 points and 17 rebounds in a victory over Lindenwold. Senior guard Justin Bladen added 28 for the Chargers, who have won six in a row. Timber Creek play Lenape on Monday and visits Olympic Patriot rival Seneca on Thursday.
5. St. Augustine (3) 11-3: The Hermits bounced back from the loss to Wildwood Catholic in a big way, beating Bordentown 82-74 in a fast-paced battle at the Coney Classic Saturday at Rancocas Valley. Junior forward Matt Delaney scored 22 and sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson added 21, Earlier in the week, junior John Horner scored 14 in a victory over rival Holy Spirit. St. Augustine has three games this week, highlighted by a clash with old rival Atlantic City Friday night in the Battle by the Bay.
6. Westampton Tech (8): Tyrese Myrick collected 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a victory over Medford Tech. Westampton Tech, which has won five in a row, has a showdown with rival Moorestown on Thursday, then meets Bishop Eustace Saturday at a showcase event at Holy Cross Prep.
7. Burlington City (6) 13-1: Senior guard D.J. Woodbury scored 20 but the Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Central Jersey power South Brunswick on Saturday. Burlington City meets Penns Grove in an intriguing battle of Group 1 powers Friday at Holy Cross Prep.
8. Moorestown (9) 12-1: The Quakers’ balance was on full display last week as four different players were the leading scorers in four wins. Hayden Greer scored 17 vs. Sterling, Kevin Muhic scored 17 vs. Rancocas Valley, Nick DiMarino scored 15 vs. Northern Burlington and Evan Francisco scored 11 vs. Seneca. Moorestown has a busy week ahead, with a Thursday game vs. No. 6 Westampton Tech, which handed the Quakers their lone loss by 45-44 on Jan. 2, and a Saturday clash with Haddonfield at Holy Cross Prep in a battle of reigning state champions and a rematch of a Tournament of Champions battle from last season.
9. Haddonfield (10) 13-1: The Bulldogs’ defense was air-tight last week as they scored three victories while allowing a total of 101 points. Sophomore guard Tommy Mooney scored 19 in a win over Highland at the Coney Classic on Saturday. Haddonfield, which has won 12 in a row, meets No. 8 Moorestown Saturday in one of the best matchups of the three-day Holy Cross Prep showcase.
10. Atlantic City (NR) 11-3: The Vikings went 4-0 last week. Senior Stephen Byard scored 12 in a win over Atlantic Tech and 12 in a win over Ocean City. The Vikings’ defense shined in a victory over 59-17 victory Glassboro that included a 21-0 edge in the third quarter. Atlantic City has two games this weekend at the Battle by the Bay, a Friday night matchup with No. 5 St. Augustine and a traditional Sunday afternoon clash with old rival Pleasantville.
Under consideration: Bishop Eustace (8-4), Bordentown (10-3), Camden Catholic (8-4), Cherokee (9-5), Cherry Hill East (9-4), Cherry Hill West (10-4), Haddon Heights (9-3), Holy Cross Prep (10-1), Holy Spirit (8-5), Mainland (11-4), Overbrook (10-2), Penns Grove (9-3), Pitman (12-1), St. Joseph (9-2), West Deptford (9-4).