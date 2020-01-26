8. Moorestown (9) 12-1: The Quakers’ balance was on full display last week as four different players were the leading scorers in four wins. Hayden Greer scored 17 vs. Sterling, Kevin Muhic scored 17 vs. Rancocas Valley, Nick DiMarino scored 15 vs. Northern Burlington and Evan Francisco scored 11 vs. Seneca. Moorestown has a busy week ahead, with a Thursday game vs. No. 6 Westampton Tech, which handed the Quakers their lone loss by 45-44 on Jan. 2, and a Saturday clash with Haddonfield at Holy Cross Prep in a battle of reigning state champions and a rematch of a Tournament of Champions battle from last season.