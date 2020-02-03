4. St. Augustine (5) 15-3: Junior John Horner’s 23 points led the way to a 58-36 win over West Deptford on Sunday at Holy Cross Prep. On Friday night, the Hermits controlled the second half and pulled away for a 61-49 win over No. 10 Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay. Junior forward Matt Delaney scored 19 and sophomore swingman Elmarko Jackson added 16 for the Hermits, who held a 40-24 advantage in the final 16 minutes on the Vikings’ home court. St. Augustine will play Vineland on Tuesday, ACIT on Thursday and Cherokee on Saturday.