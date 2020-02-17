4. Paul VI (6): The Eagles jump back into the Top 5 after a strong week in which they extended their winning streak to six games. Nicolo Nobili went for 19 points in a 60-41 win over rival Bishop Eustace. Paul VI put six players in double figures led by Jaden Arline with 21 in a 97-53 victory over Winslow Township and five players in double figures led by Wisler Sanon with 16 in a 84-48 win over Washington Township. Paul VI has a big week ahead with another shot at No. 1 Camden on Tuesday followed by a game vs. Cherokee on Thursday and a matchup with No. 2 Moorestown on Saturday.