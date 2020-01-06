3. Paul VI (4) 3-1: Sophomore Jaden Arline made a trio of three-pointers on his way to 13 points and junior Jalen Boyd-Savage added 11, but it was the Eagles’ smothering defense that made the difference in the 46-34 victory over Camden Catholic. A game with 80 total points is not exactly Paul VI’s preferred pace, but being able to win against its tempo-controlling arch-rival without much in the way of scoring runs was a good sign for the Eagles. Paul VI will host Lenape on Tuesday night in a key Olympic Conference cross-division clash.