1. Williamstown (1) 11-1: The Braves are 23-2 since the start of the 2018 season. In 19 of those games, they’ve allowed a touchdown or less. While the defense gets most of the shine, junior quarterback Dougie Brown has emerged this season as a clutch playmaker with 16 touchdown passes and eight rushing touchdowns. Williamstown will play Cherokee in the Group 5 regional title game Saturday at Rutgers.