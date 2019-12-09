5. Woodrow Wilson (7) 10-2: The Tigers’ defense made the difference in a 12-7 win over previously undefeated Wall Township in the South/Central Group 3 regional title game at Rutgers. Senior all-purpose star Muheem McCargo led the defense with nine tackles. For the season, sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman passed for 3,757 yards, the second-highest total in state history. The only person ahead of Kargman on the all-time list for single-season passing yards is his brother Nick Kargman, who threw for 3,963 for Woodrow Wilson in 2018, per Langerman’s research.