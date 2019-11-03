4. St. Joseph (4) 8-1: The Wildcats rallied from a 19-7 halftime deficit for a 22-19 victory over Holy Spirit in what likely was the first of two meetings between the fierce rivals. Quarterback Jayden Shertel bounced back from a rocky first half with a pair of scoring passes to spark the rally. The victory locked up the top seed for the Wildcats in the Non-Public 2 tournament, where they should see the Spartans again.