1. Williamstown (1) 5-0: In an echo of last season, the Braves’ defense held down the fort through the first few games while the offense found its footing. In Friday night’s 41-0 win over Atlantic City, quarterback Doug Brown built on his sensational second-half play the week before against Lenape with three touchdown passes, two to Quinn Hart. Williamstown, which has shut out three of its first five opponents, visits improved Cherokee on Friday.