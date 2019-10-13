5. St. Joseph (5) 5-1: Jada Byers scored two touchdowns to become the all-time leading scorer among Cape-Atlantic League players in a 19-11 win over Vineland. Byers has 542 career points, breaking the mark of 532 set by Ocean City’s Kevin Sinclair in 1996. St. Joseph visits No. 6 West Deptford on Friday night in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s game between two of South Jersey’s top programs. The Wildcats were in turmoil last season and reeling from the two-game suspension of veteran coach Paul Sacco when the Eagles arrived at Bill Bendig Field and registered a 51-0 victory. It’s probably not a stretch to say the Wildcats have circled the rematch on the calendar.