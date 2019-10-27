4. St. Joseph (5) 7-1: Jada Byers scored four touchdowns in a 41-16 victory over Timber Creek, returning a fumble for one score, taking an interception back 102 yards for another and running for two more. Byers is just the second player in South Jersey history with more than 4,000 career rushing yards and more than 1,000 career receiving yards, joining former Moorestown and Iowa star Albert Young, per research by sports historian Chuck Langerman. Byers has 91 career touchdowns, 10 short of Paulsboro legend Kevin Harvey’s record of 101. St. Joseph hosts rival Holy Spirit in a renewal of the Holy War on Saturday.