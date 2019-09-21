Sophomore Michael Estremera’s second touchdown of the night, a fourth-and-goal pass from the 9-yard line, gave Sterling a one-score lead over Haddon Heights with 4 minutes, 25 seconds on the clock.
He then took the field on defense and recorded a game-sealing interception with less than two minutes to play, cementing a 27-19 victory for the Silver Knights.
Quarterback Jeremiah Nelson completed two touchdown passes on the night while Jamir Richardson punched in a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter. LJ Williams took the first offensive play to the house on a 65-yard touchdown run.
Junior all-purpose player Xavier Coleman scored two receiving touchdowns and punched one in on the ground to lead Lenape over Vineland, 34-7. Quarterback Brady Long found Coleman for touchdowns of 36 and 41 yards and connected with wide receiver Connor Kennedy for a 14-yard score. Lenape, ranked fifth in this week’s South Jersey football rankings, will take on second-ranked Williamstown next week.
***
Running back Johnny Martin rushed for three touchdowns in Highland’s 43-0 victory at Oakcrest. Junior running back Mike D’Amico scored his first-career touchdown while Javon Holley and Naiem El also picked up scores on the ground.
***
Jack Narducci connected with Kyle Garstkiewicz to find the end zone three times in Haddonfield’s 28-0 win over Cinnaminson. Tommy Batson ran in a 1-yard score. Senior Alex Kadar recorded an interception in the first quarter.
Joe Repetti completed 10 of 12 passes for 149 yards and four touchdowns as Ocean City demolished Bridgeton, 42-0. Wide receiver Jaden Rogers caught two touchdowns including a 27-yard score on the game’s first play. Isaac Wilson and Jake Schneider also caught touchdown passes from Repetti while running back Sean Mazzitelli punched in a 1-yard score. Linebacker Tommy Oves scored for Ocean City by recovering a Bridgeton fumble in the end zone.
***
Patrick “Cheeks” Smith rushed for three touchdowns as Holy Spirit dominated Camden Catholic, 55-13. Devin Lee had two interceptions for the Spartans including one he returned for a touchdown. E’lijah Gray had two rushing touchdowns including one on an opening drive in which he gained 74 yards. Holy Spirit led 49-7 at halftime.
Donte Thompson snagged an interception and returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in Burlington Township’s 50-7 win over Triton. Rodney Vines scored two rushing touchdowns for the Falcons, one for 27 yards and another for 45. Quarterback Gage Miller recorded a rushing and passing touchdown in the win.
***
Quarterback Au-Shaun Davis rushed for two touchdowns and threw for three more as Willingboro blew out Northern Burlington, 57-0. Chris Long received two touchdown passes including one for 80 yards. On defense, Lamar Johnson recorded and sack and recovered a fumble he forced in the first half.
***
Quarterback Gavin Shields tossed three touchdown passes in Glassboro’s 28-7 against Bishop Eustace. Markus Allen-Nesmith hauled in a 50-yard touchdown and Keon Sabb had a 44-yard score.
***
Sophomore quarterback Cole Campbell threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns as Mainland knocked off Cherry Hill West, 30-19, to stay undefeated. Campbell connected with Dan Misa for a 74-yard score in the first quarter after Cherry Hill East took the early lead. Campbell later found Jake Cook for a 42-yard touchdown. Brothers Ja’briel and Jaquan Mace scored 5 and 29-yard touchdowns on the ground respectively.
Brady Colbert recorded an interception on defense, scored a 21-yard rushing touchdown on offense and returned a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown on special teams as Williamstown blanked Millville 37-0.