William Osborn’s 2-yard rushing touchdown with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining lifted Cherokee over Rancocas Valley, 14-10. The Chiefs took the lead in the second quarter with a Darren Hazen 1-yard rush to go into halftime up, 7-0. Rancocas Valley then scored on a Rashan Addison 3-yard run in the third and a Joe Bryson field goal with 3:35 left in the game gave the Red Devils a short-lived 10-7 lead.