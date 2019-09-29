Haddon Township’s football team held Maple Shade scoreless in the second half of its 31-12 win on Saturday.
Dom Ciko had a rushing touchdown and a field goal for the Hawks as well as two extra points and a two-point conversion catch. Brandon Hass passed for one TD and rushed for another.
Both scores for Maple Shade came from Sean Loomis, on an 80-yard run and another run from 64 yards out in the second quarter.
***
William Osborn’s 2-yard rushing touchdown with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining lifted Cherokee over Rancocas Valley, 14-10. The Chiefs took the lead in the second quarter with a Darren Hazen 1-yard rush to go into halftime up, 7-0. Rancocas Valley then scored on a Rashan Addison 3-yard run in the third and a Joe Bryson field goal with 3:35 left in the game gave the Red Devils a short-lived 10-7 lead.
Cole Gordon’s golden goal header at the 93rd minute gave Egg Harbor Township a 2-1 win over Moorestown in double overtime. Gordon scored both goals for the Eagles.
***
Cherokee beat Ocean City, 4-2, in a game that saw all six goals scored in the second half.
***
Goals from Matt D’Ottavi and Astin Galanis led Moorestown Friends to a 2-0 win over West Deptford.
***
Delran beat Hopewell Valley, 3-2. Ryan Burrell, Chris Delliponti, and Andrew Garlo scored a goal each for the Bears.
***
Four players scored in Eastern’s 4-0 win over Camden Catholic. The Vikings held a 1-0 lead at halftime.
***
Clearview and Washington Township tied, 0-0, after double overtime.
***
Hamilton West beat Pennsauken, 5-0, as Keith Johnson scored twice.
Summer Reimet notched a hat trick as Ocean City shut out Williamstown, 4-0. Carly Reighard had the other goal for the Red Raiders.
***
Goals from Amanda Attanasi and Giovanna Castorina lifted Washington Township over Clearview, 2-1. The game was scoreless at halftime.
***
Kelli McGroarty, Devyn Shapiro, and Cami Silvestro each netted goals in Eastern’s 3-0 win over Pennington.
Taylor Wright scored twice to lead Egg Harbor Township to a 4-0 win over Williamstown.
***
Abby Marthins and Bridget McCormick both scored in Haddonfield’s 2-0 win over Shore Regional.
***
Emily Hazel scored a goal in Cherry Hill West’s 2-1 win over Haddon Heights.