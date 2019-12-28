Christian Tamasco’s 24-point game led Bishop Eustace past Hilliard (Fla.), 72-51, on Friday. The Crusaders used a 26-point fourth quarter to blow the game open and hand Hilliard its first loss of the year, as it’s now 10-1. David Cross had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bishop Eustace, while Jacob Crews scored a game-high 25 points in the loss.
***
Ben Cerrato tallied a double-double for Haddonfield in its 49-39 win over Egg Harbor Township. Cerrato scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who took a 23-11 lead at halftime. Andrew Gostovich added 14 in the win.
***
Ryan Greene scored 32 points to lead Cherry Hill East past Pemberton, 76-55. Julian Diamond scored 13 for the Hornets in the loss.
***
Doane Academy beat LEAP Academy, 67-51, as Shawn Congleton scored 23 points and Jayson Njoga tallied a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Moore had 14 points for the Spartans.
***
Cole Connelly scored a game-high 25 points to lead Florence past Stem Civics Charter, 64-60. Matthew Mokko led Stem Civics with 19 points while Rajohn Craig had 16.
***
Eastern beat Cedar Creek, 53-52, after holding an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Noah Klinewski scored 21 points for the Vikings. Najee Coursey had a game-high 23 points for the Pirates.
***
Tayvon Gaither scored 16 points to lead Lenape past Howell, 63-37. The Indians took a 29-4 halftime lead after holding Howell scoreless in the second quarter. Lenape had 11 other players score in the game, as Abdull Al-Shrouf led Howell with 11 points.
***
Moorestown beat Kingsway, 62-40, as Hayden Greer’s game-high 23 points led the Quakers. Kevin Muhic had 15 points in the win. Kareem Watkins scored 12 for the Dragons.
***
All five of Clearview’s scorers hit double-digits in its 79-64 win over Woodrow Wilson. Justin McNichols and Nick Dalfonso each had 18 points, while Justin Decan scored 17 and Joe Reiling tallied 16. Dom Thomas added 10.
***
Malin Jasinski’s game-high 15 points led Seneca past Cinnaminson, 78-40. Johnny Kennevan had 13 points for the Golden Eagles while Gavin Golick followed with 11. The Pirates had 10 players score in the loss.
***
Tyrese Myrick scored 13 points and Avery Anderson had 12 for Westampton Tech in its 50-43 win over Penns Grove. Haylen Newton had a game-high 14 points in the loss for the Red Devils.
***
Holy Cross beat Audubon, 55-38. Gianmarco Arletti’s game-high 21 points led the Lancers, while Giovanni Cessel added 14. Ellison Reed’s 11 points led the Green Wave.
Alexandra Wilkinson’s double-double led Woodbury past Pitman, 43-41. Wilkinson scored 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Thundering Herd, while Delaney Drummey recorded a double-double of the same stat line for the Panthers. Aniyah Nichols scored 12 points for Woodbury.
***
Keegan Douglas scored a game-high 29 points for Haddonfield in its 50-39 win over Delran. Emma Garris added 13 in the win while Kiersten Kennedy had 13 for the Bears.
***
Maddy Ryan’s 19 points lifted Villa Maria over Gloucester Catholic, 43-26. After falling behind 15-6 through one quarter and 19-15 at the half, the Hurricanes outscored the Rams 18-2 in the third quarter.
***
Twelve players scored for Cinnaminson in its 54-26 win over Gloucester. None of the Pirates’ scorers hit double digits, as Chloe Bennett led all scorers with 12 points for the Lions.
***
Cherry Hill East beat Robbinsville, 40-38. Yaya Villegas and Maggie Balderstone combined for 25 points in the win, while Kailey Pacifico scored a game-high 15 points for Robbinsville.
***
Kelli McGroarty’s 19 points led Eastern past Willingboro, 64-13. The Vikings took a 30-6 lead at halftime. Maya Edwards scored 11 points and Ava Dahan added 10.
***
Washington Township beat Ocean City, 41-21, as Emily Johns and Jessica Lee combined for 21 points for the Minutemaids.
***
Bordentown held Lindenwold scoreless in the fourth quarter of its 56-7 win. Oshynn Cosom led the Scotties with 9 points, as they took a 37-6 halftime lead.