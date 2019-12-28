Christian Tamasco’s 24-point game led Bishop Eustace past Hilliard (Fla.), 72-51, on Friday. The Crusaders used a 26-point fourth quarter to blow the game open and hand Hilliard its first loss of the year, as it’s now 10-1. David Cross had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bishop Eustace, while Jacob Crews scored a game-high 25 points in the loss.