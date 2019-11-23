Smith’s first of his six rushing touchdowns put the first points on the board, scoring from 4 yards out to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After an Amarrie Bolden 7-yard reception from Lukas Kasko to make it 7-6, Smith took the ensuing kickoff 64 yards for a score. He then reeled off touchdown runs of 13 and 50 yards to put Holy Spirit up 28-6 at halftime. Bolden and Kasko connected two more times for touchdowns in the second half as Hudson Catholic brought the game to within 10, scoring the first two touchdowns in the second half but failing twice on two-point conversions. That’s when Smith ripped touchdown runs of 52, 28 and 50 yards to seal the win. His 28-yard score tied the school record of six touchdowns in a game with Reggie Jean-Charles (2016) and William Washington (2007). Holy Spirit plays the winner of St. Joseph (Hamm.) and Morris Catholic in the final next Friday.