Veyoni Davis and Bella Runyan each netted 22 points for Moorestown Friends in its 54-45 win over Westampton Tech on Friday. The Foxes trailed 36-34 going into the third quarter before outscoring the Panthers 20-9 to end the game.
Jenna Hans scored 22 points to lead Wildwood over Woodstown, 55-25. Imene Fathi added 14 for the Red Raiders, as Leah Benichou chipped in with 11. Charlie Baldwin led the Wolverines with 10 points.
Imani Gillette scored a game-high 29 points in Overbrook’s 47-41 win over Gateway. Gillette also grabbed 14 rebounds for the Panthers.
Lenape beat Camden Catholic, 59-32, as Claire Zhang and Kiana Gosnell combined for 25 points. The Indians led 33-11 at halftime.
Eight players scored for Sterling in its 44-20 win over Audubon. Marlee Syer led the Silver Knights with 12 points, as they held the Green Wave scoreless in the first quarter.
Lydia Daids and Jaylyn James combined for 23 points to lift Burlington Township over Delran, 42-31.
Makiah Ransome had 13 points and Arianna Robinson scored 10 as Penns Grove beat Salem Tech, 46-34.
Milani Harvey netted 15 points for Woodbury in its 44-31 win over Haddon Township. Aniyah Nichols added 9 for the Thundering Herd.
Abaigeal Babore had 20 points to lead Paul VI past Cherry Hill East, 99-36. Hannah Hidalgo scored 19 in the win, as Sara McShea followed with 14.
Florence beat Stem Civics Charter, 61-3. Gabby Loftin scored 16 points, as the Flashes didn’t allow a score in the final three quarters. Alexa Taylor and Chi Chi Nwagbaraji had 10 points each.
Lorenzo Repack followed up his 33-point performance on Thursday with a 22-point outing in Northern Burlington’s 65-63 win over Pennsauken. Adam Walton added 17 for the Greyhounds.
Wesley Robinson tallied 24 points and Justin Hawkins added 16 for Life Center in its 83-47 win over LEAP Academy Charter. Robinson and Hawkins combined for 15 rebounds and 15 assists as well.
Gannon Brady and Tom Finnegan scored 23 points apiece for Ocean City, which beat Middle Township, 65-48. Mike Rhodes chipped in with 15 for the Red Raiders.
Tyreek Husser scored a game-high 14 points while Colin Ricciuti and Zach Wygand each had 11 in Woodstown’s 70-42 win over Wildwood. Max McGrath and Omariam McNeal netted 12 points apiece for the Warriors.
Haddon Township beat Woodbury, 56-28, as Eric Shuttleworth dropped a game-high 18 points for the Hawks. Brett Hintz had 14 in the win, while Javon Solomon scored 16 for the Thundering Herd.
Jack McDonnell and Matt McCaffrey combined for 21 points to lead Bishop Eustace past Shawnee, 45-30.