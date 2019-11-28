Vineland scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat rival Millville, 27-26, on Thursday.
Millville took a 26-20 lead with less than two minutes to play on a 65-yard touchdown catch by Solomon DeShields on the pass from Nate Robbins. But Vineland responded with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Levi Manson to take the lead with a minute to play.
Nahzir Broome led the way for Vineland with two touchdown runs and Ryan Shelton added an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tyreem Powell. Robbins had two more touchdown passes in the game for Millville, including another to DeShields and one to Shamore Collins, who also had a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The rivalry game ended with a scuffle between the two teams in the handshake line.
Malin Jasinski racked up two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and an interception to lead Seneca over Cherokee, 21-14. It was Seneca's first win over Cherokee since 2009. Mac Carlin hauled in the 4-yard touchdown pass from Jasinski after he ran in touchdowns of 22 and 8 yards. Darren Hazen opened the scoring for Cherokee with a 10-yard run in the first quarter and Dante Johnson closed out the first half with a 21-yard touchdown reception from Billy Osborn.
Jakier Royster rushed for three touchdowns to lead Burlington City past Palmyra, 28-20. Royster ran for scores of 9, 20, and 28 yards after Jameel Morris opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown reception from D.J. Woodbury. Joe Smyth scored two touchdowns for Palmyra.
***
Ocean City shut out Pleasantville, 26-0. Isaac Wilson and Jake Inserra ran for touchdowns in the second half. Joe Repetti found Brad Jamison for an 18-yard touchdown early in the second half. Brendan McGonigle kicked two field goals in the win.
Kevin Pretlow found Tijere Jackson for three touchdowns and ran for one more in Clayton's 36-6 win over Pitman. Jackson hauled in passes of 25, 21 and 46 yards while Pretlow added a 43-yard touchdown run after a botched snap. Justin Pessoa opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run. Dominic Hainsworth's 28-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Dan Powell got Pitman on the board with less than a minute to play.
Jurius Clark scored two touchdowns as Highland shut out Triton, 37-0, for its second-consectuive Thanksgiving win. Javon Holley, Kasim Randall-Dale and Mike D’amico added touchdowns on the ground. Brednan Koehler found Brad Small for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
AGATE
Final Scores
<usLISTS>[agate_tiny]<NO1>Nov 28, 2019<NO>[GRAY SMALL]Yesterday’s Results[][RULED SUB]Football[][BOLD]WEST JERSEY LEAGUE AMERICAN[]Lenape 24, Shawnee 7[BOLD]WEST JERSEY LEAGUE FREEDOM[]Burlington City 28, Palmyra 20[BOLD]WEST JERSEY LEAGUE INDEPENDENCE[]Mainland 26, Egg Harbor Township 12[BOLD]WEST JERSEY LEAGUE MEMORIAL[]Gateway 32, Woodbury 6[BOLD]WEST JERSEY LEAGUE UNITED[]Middle Township 21, Lower Cape May 0Gloucester Catholic 12, Gloucester 9 (OT)[BOLD]NONLEAGUE[]Holy Spirit 27, Atlantic City 0Timber Creek 21, Winslow Township 20Highland 37, Triton 0Camden Catholic 22, Paul VI 14Ocean City 26, Pleasantville 0Vineland 27, Millville 26Clayton 36, Pitman 6Haddonfield 21, Haddon Heights 14Seneca 21, Cherokee 14Florence 41, Riverside 8[RULED SUB]Boys’ Water Polo[][RULED SUB]Boys’ Golf[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Soccer[][RULED SUB]Boys’ Soccer[][RULED SUB]Field Hockey[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Tennis[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Golf[][RULED SUB]Boys’ Cross-Country[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Cross-Country[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Volleyball[][RULED SUB]Boys’ Basketball[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Basketball[][RULED SUB]Wrestling[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Wrestling[]
Boxes
<usLISTS>[agate_tiny]<NO1>Nov 28, 2019<NO>[GRAY SMALL]Football Boxes[][LABEL_10]Nonleague[][RULEBOTH]Pleasantville<qm><en><en>0<en><en>0<en><en>0<en><en>0<en>—<en><en><en>0<qa0>Ocean City<qm><en><en>6<en><en>6<en><en>7<en><en>7<en>—<en><en>26[]OC: Brendan McGonigle 26 FGOC: McGonigle 32 FGOC: Brad Jamison 18 pass from Joe Repetti (kick failed)OC: Isaac Wilson 1 run (McGonigle kick)OC: Jake Inserra’s 5 run (McGonigle kick)[RULEBOTH]Pitman<qm><en><en>0<en><en>0<en><en>0<en><en>6<en>—<en><en><en>6<qa0>Clayton<qm><en><en>8<en>22<en><en>0<en><en>6<en>—<en><en>36[]C: Justin Pessoa 15 run (run failed)C: SafetyC: Tijere Jackson 25 pass from Kevin Pretlow (run failed)C: Pretlow 43 run (Auch pass from Pretlow)C: Jackson 21 pass from Pretlow (Josh Pessoa run)C: Jackson 46 pass from Pretlow (pass failed)P: Dominic Hainsworth 28 pass from Dan Powell (pass failed)[RULEBOTH]Vineland<qm><en><en>7<en><en>0<en><en>0<en>20<en>—<en><en>27<qa0>Millville<qm><en>14<en><en>0<en><en>6<en><en>6<en>—<en><en>26[]M: Solomon DeShields 15 pass from Nate Robbins (Shamore Collins pass from LaQuint Allen)M: Collins 8 pass from Robbins (pass failed)V: Nahzir Broome 10 run (Henry Garton kick)M: Collins 41 interception return (pass failed)V: Ryan Shelton 18 pass from Tyreem PowellV: Broome 16 run (kick failed)M: DeShields 65 pass from Robbins (pass failed)V: Levi Manson 18 pass from Powell (Garton kick)[GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Water Polo Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Golf Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Soccer Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Soccer Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Field Hockey Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Tennis Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Golf Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Cross-Country Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Cross-Country Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Volleyball Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Basketball Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Basketball Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Wrestling Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Wrestling Boxes[]