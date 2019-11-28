Malin Jasinski racked up two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and an interception to lead Seneca over Cherokee, 21-14. It was Seneca's first win over Cherokee since 2009. Mac Carlin hauled in the 4-yard touchdown pass from Jasinski after he ran in touchdowns of 22 and 8 yards. Darren Hazen opened the scoring for Cherokee with a 10-yard run in the first quarter and Dante Johnson closed out the first half with a 21-yard touchdown reception from Billy Osborn.