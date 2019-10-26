“The interception was so beautiful, we went over that play all day long in practice," said Byers, who also carried the ball 21 times for 171 yards on offense and finished with four touchdowns — two defensive, two offensive — giving him 91 for his career. "It was the only play we went over in our goal-line defense. … Once I read it, I said, ‘I got to get the pick, and I got to go all the way with it.' ”