Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy earned her 600th career win on Thursday as Millville defeated Absegami, 6-0. Alicia Slimmer led the charge with four goals in the victory. Tamiya Bryant and Casey Etter also scored. Jorja Hibschman had an assist.
Camden Catholic rode an eight-goal outburst in the first half to 9-0 win over Cherry Hill West. Olivia Bent-Cole, Kaitlyn Cummins, Katherine Walsh and Laura McCann scored twice. Sophia Conte scored once. Walsh, Bent-Cole and Cummins also had one assist.
Cassidy Strittmatter and Madeline Lawlor had a goal and an assist in Seneca’s 3-1 victory over Paul VI. Sophia Abate and Olivia Quagliero also scored as Seneca tallied three goals in the second half. Erin DiSandro had the Eagles’ lone score.
Kelli McGroarty recorded a hat trick and had an assist as Eastern took down Cherry Hill East, 6-0. Riley Tiernan had two goals and two assists while Devyn Shapiro added a goal and two assists. Cami Silvestro also had an assist.
Nikkie Dedes and Kiley Endres scored twice as Shawnee outlasted Cherokee, 6-2. Madison McCready and Julia Stephan also scored in the win. Alexa Endres had four assists and Brooke Steel had two. Olivia McMillan and Juliet Morze scored the Chiefs’ goals.
Maggie Londregan’s second-half score was all Lenape needed in a 1-0 win over Washington Township. Brynn Foley had an assist. Kelsey Newton had four saves in the shutout.
Jiselle Daniels broke through in overtime to deliver Burlington Township a 1-0 win over Cinnaminson. Erin Turpin earned the shutout with 12 saves in net.
Aidan Giquinto’s goal in the sixth minute was enough for Shawnee to beat Cherokee, 1-0. Aidan Lewis assisted on the lone goal. Daniel Ferrer made three saves for the shutout.
Tommy Mollis scored once and assisted on two other goals in Haddonfield’s 4-0 win against Audubon. Chrisitan Ball had a goal and an assist while Geno Mariano and Sean Eisenhower also scored. Finn Morgan had an assist. Jacob Strasser saved six shots in net.
JR Cima and Ryan Cleary had a goal and an assist as Washington Township took down Lenape, 3-0. Nick Kelly also scored in the win. Kyle Stone recorded five saves in the shutout.
Chris Fletcher scored Haddon Township’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Lindenwold. Brett Hintz had five saves in the shutout.