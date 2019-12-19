2. Camden (17-10): There’s an audible buzz around this team, which returns Kentucky recruit Lance Ware, a senior swingman, as well as talented and complementary junior forwards TaQuan Woodley and Jerome Brewer Jr. But most of the anticipation springs from the arrival of freshman phenom D.J. Wagner, son of former Camden star Dajuan Wagner and grandson of former Camden star Milt Wagner. The third-generation athlete is a do-everything guard who combines his dad’s ability to get to the rim with his grandfather’s long, lithe build and smooth shooting stroke. Get there early if you want a seat at Camden games this season.