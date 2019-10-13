We take a closer look every week at one of the Top 10 football teams. This week: the 4-1 Woodrow Wilson Tigers.
Once ranked the No. 2 team in the Inquirer’s South Jersey football rankings, Woodrow Wilson is currently ninth. A one-point loss to Cedar Creek is its only blemish.
The talent on the Tigers can rival most teams in South Jersey. Offensively, they’re led by running back Muheem McCargo and quarterback Devin Kargman.
McCargo, a Temple commit, is one of the top running backs in New Jersey. He ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win against Seneca. McCargo routinely bounces away from arm tackles and is a versatile weapon for the Tigers’ passing game as he can turn screen passes into touchdowns.
Kargman could be the top quarterback in New Jersey in two years. The sophomore has a strong, accurate arm and is putting up gaudy numbers. Kargman had 37 completions earlier this season against Delbarton, which tied the state record with NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, according to sports historian Chuck Langerman. Kargman tossed four touchdowns last week against Seneca. He has early football offers from Temple and Rutgers.
Offensively, the Tigers have proven that they can score against anyone. Their problems are on defense, where they have allowed 20 or more points in each game this season.