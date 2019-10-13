Kargman could be the top quarterback in New Jersey in two years. The sophomore has a strong, accurate arm and is putting up gaudy numbers. Kargman had 37 completions earlier this season against Delbarton, which tied the state record with NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, according to sports historian Chuck Langerman. Kargman tossed four touchdowns last week against Seneca. He has early football offers from Temple and Rutgers.