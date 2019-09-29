1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 2-2: The Hawks have separated from their local competition. That was clear in the first half of Saturday night’s 44-13 win over No. 3 La Salle. Five possessions, five touchdowns, with the Hawks moving the football with seeming ease against a proud and powerful Explorers’ defense. Telltale play: Facing a third-and-18 late in the first half, the Prep ran a draw and senior Kolbe Burrell gained 19, leading to another score and a 35-0 advantage at the break. The Hawks have won 29 in a row against Philadelphia-area foes, dating to the last game of the 2015 season. Exactly one of those games (a 53-49 win over Coatesville in the state semifinals in 2017) was closer than 10 points. The Prep is home Friday vs. Roman Catholic.