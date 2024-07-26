Girard College grad Thelma Davies to be a flag-bearer for Liberia in opening ceremonies at Paris Olympics

Girard College graduate Thelma Davies is expected to be a flag-bearer for Liberia during Friday’s opening ceremonies at the Paris Olympics, according to a source close to the sprinter.

The first high school athlete in state history to win the 100- and 200-meter dash four times in a row, Davies, a 2019 graduate of Girard College, was born in a Liberian refugee camp in Ghana after her parents fled civil war in Liberia.

Davies was 9 months old when her father, Emmanuel, arrived in the U.S. in search of a better life. His wife, Eliza, joined him with Davies about two years later.

» READ MORE: Pain, tragedy, and war couldn’t keep sprinter Thelma Davies from the Paris Olympics

Davies is still the PIAA record-holder in the girls’ 100 (11.25 seconds) and 200 (23.10).

After high school, she was a standout at LSU, though she also battled injuries.

Davies still finished her collegiate career as a five-time all-American, a three-time first team all-Southeastern Conference selection, and a three-time SEC champion. She also twice joined the exclusive sub-11 club in the 100 meters and tied Sha’Carri Richardson for the third-fastest 200 meters ever at LSU.

Davies also is the Liberian national record holder in the 100 and 200 meters.