Penn Charter hoops star Jake West commits to Northwestern

Penn Charter’s Jake West announced Tuesday his college commitment to play basketball at Northwestern, becoming the Wildcats’ fourth pledge in the class of 2025.

The senior combo guard, who’s ranked as 247Sports’ No. 6 player in the state, had previously narrowed his options to five schools: Florida, Coastal Carolina, Northwestern, North Carolina Charlotte, and Virginia Commonwealth.

“Few words can do a kid like this justice,” said Quakers coach Brandon Williams to the crowd at Penn Charter. “The first thing I told his dad was that I would give him an opportunity to prove who he was, and for the most part he’s made me a believer. I’m excited because now he’s going to be able to make the rest of the country believers.”

» READ MORE: TikTok basketball star Jake West has more than 1 million followers. He showed heart at a playground event.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound West helped lead the Quakers to their first outright Inter-Ac title in 20 years. This summer, he averaged 16 points and 3.7 assists with Team Final’s 17U squad.

West has also become famously known on TiKTok, where he has more than 1 million followers. However, he prefers to be known as a basketball player first.