Liam Murphy helps Villanova win the college men’s distance medley at the Penn Relays

Villanova’s Liam Murphy turned his head side to side, evaluating who was nearby as his teammate Dan Watcke handed off the baton in the final leg of the college men’s distance medley championship Friday.

Murphy was anchoring alongside two distance standouts, Virginia’s Gary Martin and Georgetown’s Abel Teffra, in the Penn Relays at Franklin Field. At first, he trailed behind Martin, an Archbishop Wood graduate who’s considered one of the most decorated high school distance runners in state history.

He wasn’t worried, though. Murphy had a plan and was waiting to execute it.

“I was in a great spot,” said Murphy, a graduate of Allentown High School. “I just tried to relax and listen to what my coaches said prior to the race — just wait till the end. I was able to take the lead around maybe a lap and half. Then just tried to relax as much as possible. Then give it my all at the end.”

With 100-meters in front of him until the finish line, Murphy hit the gas as Martin and Teffra were close behind. However, he maintained composure and finished first for Villanova in a thriller, clocking in at 9 minutes, 35.90 seconds.

Sean Dolan (first leg), Luke Rakowitz (second), and Watcke (third) ran to Murphy after he crossed the finish line screaming “Let’s go — come on!” and chest bumped his teammates.

“When I was coming off the curve, I was definitely giving it all I had,” Murphy said. “I was neck and neck with the Georgetown guy, so I got a little worried for a second because he’s a great runner and he was giving it all he had, too. But I think a second off the turn, I was able to break away a little bit and I knew I would be able to bring it home.”

“It’s a feeling like no other. It’s a repeat of last year.”

Murphy, who broke four school records during the indoor season, anchored in the Penn Relays Championship of America title in the mile relay last year. He isn’t listed to compete in the college men’s mile-relay championship on Saturday, but Villanova will compete against Martin and Co. again in the event.

Martin is becoming a familiar foe to Murphy in the college distance scene. Ahead of Friday, the senior used that as part of his preparation.

“He’s a great runner,” Murphy said. “I was definitely anticipating him being there at the end and giving me the best competition. When I was trying to go over and brainstorm different scenarios that could happen in the race he was definitely in a lot of those.

“It plays out the same way every year; it comes down to the end and who has that last gear.”

Martin, a sophomore at Virginia who broke the school’s mile record with a time of 3:54.73 in February, was disappointed with Friday’s results, but said it was a good test for him to see that he can compete with top-notch competition.

“They’re both All-American milers,” Martin said of Murphy and Teffra. “Liam’s [an] All-American in other events. I know he’s got a lot of strength and a lot of speed, so I know I can hang with those guys, but I also know they are going to be tough to beat.

“I think the challenge is just practicing closing hard the last 300 meters, being able to out kick them. I’m a little upset I couldn’t do it today, but it’s definitely good practice and learning experience.”

Murphy is turning his focus to training for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. His time of 3:36.48 in the 1,500 meters at the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 13 set a personal best and qualified him for a tryout spot.

The trails are scheduled for June 21-30 in Eugene, Ore.

He kept his advice simple to Martin, who also has aspirations of qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 1,500 meters.

“He’s on the right path — I saw he just signed an NIL deal with Brooks Running, which is a huge deal,” Murphy said. “Just keep at it. I’m sure he’s not far off with his PR’s right now.”

High school highlights

The girls’ 4x400-meter Championship of America race had a wild finish. Bullis of Potomac, Md., broke its own American record set earlier this year with a time of 3:35.17, but it was only good enough for second. Jamaica’s Hydel won in 3:34.78 with a surge late in the anchor leg by Alliah Baker, Jamaica’s high school 100-meter and 200-meter sprint champion.

It was Hydel’s third straight title in the event. No American school has won it since 2008, and Bullis came the closest anyone has.

Jamaica ruled the girls’ 4x100-meter final, with Hydel leading a sweep of the top three spots in 44.71 seconds. It was the school’s second straight title in the event. No American school has won it since 2012.

There was a repeat champion in the 4x800, too. Union Catholic of Scotch Plains, N.J., won in 8:41.20, breaking the national record time by nearly two seconds.

Among the day’s other events, the girls’ distance medley relay stood out. Saratoga Springs of New York won it for the third straight year and the fourth time in five, marking the event’s first three-peat since Jamaica’s Vere Tech won six straight from 1990-95.

Three local schools qualified for Saturday’s boys’ 4x800-meter Championship of America: Cherokee, Central Bucks West, and Council Rock North. Just two Jamaican schools made it, Jamaica College (with the top overall time of 7:45.38) and Kingston College. Newburgh of New York was the top American qualifier at 7:45.54.

The 4x100 heats were dominated by Jamaican schools. They claimed seven of the nine final berths, led by Excelsior’s 40.62. Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C., was the top American qualifier, No. 6 at 41.49, and West Springfield of Virginia was the other to make it.

The entire high school boys’ 4x400 competition will take place Saturday.